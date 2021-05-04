Bolen, Creek's first head baseball coach, steps away; Colts go with longtime assistant Dover

For the first time in program history, Coahulla Creek is changing baseball coaches.
Michael Bolen, the first head coach when the program began play in the 2012 season, is stepping away from the job, according to Coahulla Creek athletic director Chris Woods. He'll be replaced by Justin Dover, who's been an assistant on the Colts' staff the past eight years.
"I feel like he is one of the premier baseball coaches in Georgia," Dover said. "It's an honor to take over, and I hope to try to continue the program at the level he's left it."
Bolen led the Colts for their first 10 seasons, leading Coahulla Creek as far as the state semifinals in 2017. The Colts were a playoff team this season, falling to North Hall in a first round series.
"He started the program 10 years ago, when the school opened, and has dedicated his time to building a first class program," Woods said. "We are confident that coach Dover will continue the excellence and success established by coach Bolen."
Prior to his time at Coahulla Creek, Dover was an assistant at his alma mater, Woodland. Before that, he was a four-year player at infield at Brewton-Parker University in Mount Vernon. It will be the first head coaching job for Dover.
"I don't want to say it's been a long time coming, because there have been other opportunities," Dover said. "But I'm excited to get that opportunity here at Coahulla."
