LAFAYETTE — This season for the Murray County High School program has been a breakthrough year.
Under first-year head coach Chris Tipton, the Lady Indians clinched their first playoff appearance in 22 years.
The problem for the Lady Indians is that Region 6-3A also includes another team having quite the breakthrough year of its own.
Second-seeded Murray (20-6) fell to top seed Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (26-1) 65-57 in the finals of the Region 6-3A tournament Saturday in LaFayette.
Saturday was the third shot for the Lady Indians against an LFO team that finished undefeated in region play. Like the first two, Murray fell short in a close game to an LFO squad that converted a winless season a year ago into a region championship winner with an influx of transfer talent.
The region finals on Saturday were played in front of a sold-out crowd at LaFayette High School, and a side full of green shirts cheered the Lady Indians as they traded blows with a heavyweight region opponent.
The game stayed within a few possessions all night. Murray got the upper-hand first, jumping out to a 10-4 lead, but LFO bounced right back before the first quarter ended with a 17-15 lead. LFO got the fast start in the second quarter, scoring the first 10, but the half ended with the two teams tied at 35.
The Indians traded punches in the first half with LFO despite All-Region performer Mattie Nuckolls being stuck to the bench for several minutes with foul trouble. Fellow All-Region standout guard Ella Dotson stepped up in Nuckolls' absence, scoring 10 in the first half. Alyssa Usrey also nailed two first-half 3-pointers to help Murray keep pace.
Late in the third quarter, LFO got some separation.
A hounding Lady Warrior defense forced a few turnovers in the backcourt, and LFO's lead suddenly grew to 47-40 with an 8-0 run after Murray had grabbed the lead.
The fourth quarter began with Murray in an eight-point hole, and the Indians couldn't come up with the responses quick enough as LFO tried to put the game away.
The Lady Indians kept fighting, even after Dotson fouled out with 3:43 left.
Without Dotson, who scored 22 to lead the Lady Indians, Murray County still managed six straight points to cut a 10-point deficit to 61-57, but the Lady Warriors made four free throws in the closing moments to defeat Murray for a third time this season.
Nuckolls and Usrey both scored 13 for Murray as the Indians fell short of a region crown.
While a region championship is off the table, Murray County will prepare for its first playoff appearance since 2000.
Murray, which is the second seed in Region 6-3A, hosts Region 8-3A's Franklin County in the first round, which begins Tuesday.
