LINDALE — Pepperell High School dealt the first blow with a touchdown on its first offensive drive of the game, but Northwest Whitfield got up off the deck and took control of the contest, especially in the second half, as the Bruins scored 34 consecutive points to pull away and eventually earn a 46-17 victory to open their season 1-0 Friday night.
The Bruins displayed a balanced, efficient offensive attack with big nights in the rushing and passing department.
They ran for 263 yards and passed for another 262 as they kept the young Pepperell defense on its heels for much of the contest.
Northwest Whitfield quarterback Owen Brooker had a stellar night, throwing for 175 yards on 16-of-19 passing with three touchdowns, with those scores going to three different receivers. Brooker also ran for 25 yards and two touchdowns.
The Dragons had the early momentum in the contest as they got a stop defensively and then quickly pushed the ball upfield after a Bruins punt. They scored the opening touchdown on a two-yard touchdown run by DJ Rogers, who opened the drive with a 60-yard scamper into Bruins’ territory.
Northwest Whitfield started to gain confidence, however, as the first half went on and scored twice in the second quarter as Caden Ramsey plunged in from one yard away with 6:09 left in the second quarter and Brooker scored his first of two touchdowns on the ground on a three-yard run with less than 20 seconds to play in the half. With a missed extra point and a failed two-point try, Northwest Whitfield led 12-7.
The Dragons got a 25-yard field goal on an untimed down to end in the first half from Steven Villatoro to make it 12-10 after a penalty by the Bruins following a long Rogers run as time expired in the half as Pepperell entered the locker room with a little bit of extra juice.
Northwest Whitfield dominated the third quarter, however, as they put together three successful offensive drives that ended in touchdowns, and their defense gave up little to nothing to the Pepperell offense. Brooker connected with Hudson Gray for a 19-yard touchdown pass and then hooked up with Austin Cooley for a 20-yard touchdown pass on the next drive. Brooker scored on a two-yard touchdown run late in the third to make the score 32-10.
The Bruins weren’t done offensively though as Brooker tossed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Foster early in the fourth before the backups took over.
Gavin Nuckols threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to KenKen Douglass to make it 46-10 midway through the fourth. Nuckols threw for 87 yards on 5-of-5 passing during his fourth-quarter duty.
Pepperell got a touchdown with 4:32 remaining in the game on a 26-yard run by Sam Ross as the Dragons’ backups showed some life in the final quarter.
Ramsey was the leading rusher for Northwest Whitfield with 77 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown, and Dominick Johnson added 49 yards on the ground as well.
Foster led the way receiving with six catches for 44 yards and a touchdown, and Douglas had 59 yards on two catches and a touchdown. Six Bruins receivers had at least 30 yards receiving.
Rogers was the biggest bright spot for the Pepperell offense as he ran for 120 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. Quarterback Erik Jensen also ran for 37 yards.
Gage Owens had a fumble recovery for Pepperell, and the Northwest Whitfield defense forced three turnovers with two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Pepperell (0-1) visits Floyd County foe Model Friday in a non-region contest. Northwest Whitfield plays at county rival Coahulla Creek.
