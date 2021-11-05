Brooker does it all as Northwest wraps up regular season, secures playoff seed with 49-28 win over Pickens

Quarterback Owen Brooker did it all for the Northwest Whitfield High School Bruins in Friday night's regular-season finale against Pickens.
The junior rushed for two touchdowns, passed for two touchdowns and even caught a score as Northwest flew past Pickens 49-28 to secure the second seed in Region 7-4A.
The Bruins (7-3, 4-1 Region 7-4A) host Fayette County, the third seed from Region 5-4A, Friday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, while the season is over for Pickens (4-5, 1-4 Region 7-4A).
After Pickens scored an early touchdown Friday, the Bruins got busy.
Brooker hit his first touchdown pass with 3:44 in the first quarter, then he took it in for a one-yard touchdown early in the second.
Pickens picked off a Brooker pass and returned it for a touchdown to knot the score at 14.
Brooker responded by finding Brayden Morrison for a touchdown pass.
After a Pickens fumble on a trick play, wide receiver Ray Morrison took the snap and found Brooker for a 23-yard touchdown to put the Bruins up 28-14.
Braxton Floyd and Jax Brooker ended back-to-back Pickens drives with interceptions, the latter setting up a 35-yard Grant Holder field goal as time expired on the first half.
Owen Brooker broke out for a 68-yard touchdown run in the third to put Northwest up 37-14. Brooker totaled 112 yards rushing on 12 carries and 202 yards passing while hitting 21-of-29 throws.
Adrian Reyes got in for a one-yard rushing score late in the third, and Luis Almazan punctuated the Northwest scoring in the fourth as Pickens scored two late touchdowns against Northwest backups.
It's the seventh straight playoff appearance for Northwest. The Bruins reached the second round last season before falling to Riverdale.
