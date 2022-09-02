TUNNEL HILL — Northwest Whitfield High School’s defense shined bright on Friday as the Bruins beat Ringgold 30-17 in Northwest’s home opener.
“Our defense played really well in the second half and the offense did what we needed to do to win the game,” Northwest coach Josh Robinson said. “We went on to win despite not playing our best.”
The Bruin (3-0) defense started the game on a good note forcing a three-and-out, allowing senior quarterback Owen Brooker to move the ball consistently downfield and into the red zone, before Ringgold (0-2) was able to make a stop, forcing Bruin kicker Grant Holder to hit a 33-yard field goal with nine minutes left in the first quarter.
The Tiger offense came out quick with quarterback Ross Norman finding Kishaun Taylor for a 36 yard pass reception to the Northwest 33-yard-line, but a false start and tackle for loss by Jax Brooker stalled out the Tigers offense, turning the ball over on downs.
Owen Brooker didn’t take long, going 67 yards on just four plays, punctuated by a 53-yard pass to Hudson Gray for the first Bruin touchdown of the night and widening the gap 9-0 after a failed attempt at a two point conversion with five minutes left in the first.
After a missed field goal from Ringgold, Northwest would take over at their own 20-yard-line, but big runs by Tony Burnecke and a penalty to end the quarter put Northwest in a great position for Owen Brooker to find Braxton Floyd for a touchdown from 5 yards out pushing the score to 16-0.
It wouldn’t be till late in the second quarter that Ringgold would get a drive going after forcing Northwest to turn the ball over on downs at the Tiger 25. Norman seemed to find two new weapons that the Bruin defense wasn’t prepared for in receiver Ty Gilbert and running back Peyton Williams. Gilbert started out the drive with a 19-yard reception out to the Tiger 45. After a short 5-yard run, Williams would burn the Bruins for 30 more, setting up first and 10 from the 20, when Norman found Gilbert again in the end zone, putting the Tigers on the board and bringing the score to 16-7 with 1:22 to go in the half.
The ensuing possession for the Bruins was a disaster. The Bruins only gained two yards and were forced to punt. The punt shanked hard to the home sideline, only going 16 yards, setting up the Tigers at the Bruin 31-yard-line. Norman found Gilbert again in the corner of the end zone for Gilbert’s second touchdown in the quarter, and pulled the score to 16–14, with 9.2 seconds left. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they kicked right to Isaiah Foster, who returned the kick 95 yards for a touchdown to end the half 23-14.
After a fairly uneventful third quarter, the scoring would pick back up early in the fourth when Owen Brooker would find Floyd in the end zone, widening the gap 30-14.
The Tigers would threaten one more time, capitalizing on a pass interference penalty and facemask penalty, setting them up inside the Bruin 10. Yet, again the defense led by Jax Brooker and Caden Ramsey would make a goal line stand, forcing a Ringgold field goal.
Northwest travels to Chatsworth to play North Murray next week. The Bruins and Mountaineers will square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The two schools played for the first time two years ago, and each has won one of the two matchups since.
Ringgold will host Gilmer Friday.
