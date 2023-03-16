TUNNEL HILL — After Northwest Whitfield High School went through a heart-breaking defeat to county rival Southeast Whitfield in the boys soccer Class 4A state title game last season, the Bruins got a little revenge Thursday night in Tunnel Hill.
A Nico Cuna goal with 19 minutes left was the difference-maker as Northwest (6-4-1) downed defending state and region champion Southeast (10-2-1) 2-1 Thursday.
Cuna’s go-ahead goal came on a free kick after Southeast had quickly erased Northwest’s 1-0 lead.
Cuna lasered the ball into the top right corner of the net, firing it just out of reach of Southeast keeper Victor Cordoba.
The Raiders had a few late chances to equalize, including on an Angel Garcia free kick from straight on with about five minutes left, but it sailed a little high.
Halftime was reached with no score, despite a scare in the opening minute of the game when the ball got free of Northwest keeper Nery Martinez with no one in net.
The Raiders couldn’t convert, and each keeper made a few saves to keep the game scoreless, including a sliding kick save from Northwest’s Martinez and a diving one from Cordoba.
The Bruins marked the game’s first score when Northwest was awarded a penalty kick with 31:24 to play.
Chris Tapia stepped in and sent the ball into the right corner of the net.
Southeast didn’t let that advantage stand for long though, with Diego Ramirez equalizing just a few minutes later at the 28:21 mark.
Northwest hosts Christian Heritage for a Saturday game at 12:30 p.m. Southeast hosts Sonoraville Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Prior to the boys game, the Lady Bruins also squeaked out a 2-1 victory over county rival Southeast.
A late penalty kick by Sadie Clark helped Northwest Whitfield (8-2) hand rival Southeast Whitfield (8-1-1) its first loss Thursday night in Tunnel Hill.
With the score tied, a penalty kick was awarded with just 1:37 to play.
Clark stepped to the ball and rolled it into the right side of the net for the go-ahead goal.
Southeast had gone into halftime with a 1-0 lead, and a pair of Southeast shots that could have increased the Lady Raiders’ lead clanged off the crossbar early in the second half.
Northwest got the equalizer with 23:01 remaining. Jazmin Cortes found room and answered Southeast’s goal.
Southeast hosts A.C. Reynolds today at 4 p.m., while Northwest gets those same visitors from Asheville, North Carolina, Saturday at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.