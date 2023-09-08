North Murray High School’s nickname for its sports teams is the Mountaineers.
It was the Mountaineers’ opponents that climbed a mountain Friday night.
North Murray (2-2) built a 28-0 third-quarter lead, but Northwest Whitfield (3-1) scaled the mountain to win 38-35 on a 36-yard field goal by JJ Plaza with just two seconds remaining.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Plaza said. “I just knew I had to do it, and that’s it.”
Down 28-0 after a North Murray touchdown in the third quarter, Northwest fought all the way back and tied the game at 35 on a Dominick Johnson 20-yard interception return for a touchdown with 4:22 left.
North Murray drove the ball to Northwest’s 43 in hopes of getting their own game-winning possession, but Tony Burnecke pounced on a fumble by North Murray quarterback Skyler Williams with 1:13 to go.
Bruin quarterback Gavin Nuckolls found Cameron Collins for a quick pass, then Ken Douglas for another into Mountaineer territory, both players jetting out of bounds to stop the clock.
After a Collins rush and a Nuckolls scamper down to the 15, Nuckolls took the snap and centered the ball between the hashes on the 20-yard line.
Plaza, the kicker who is new to football this season, got just enough on the ball for it to sneak right over the crossbar with two seconds left.
North Murray’s last-gasp lateral-heavy kickoff return was thwarted, and the Bruin players rushed the field in celebration, chants of “JJ! JJ!” raining down from the stands.
“It was an amazing emotion just celebrating with my team. We went into halftime and just knew that we were going to come back stronger than ever.”
It looked improbable at times that the Bruins would ever get a chance to even hang around in the game.
“We played bad for a half, and then we came out and played like we could,” Northwest head coach Josh Robinson said. “Even if we hadn’t have won, we grew up tremendously tonight. We just kept fighting and found a way.”
North Murray’s Williams threw the game-tying pick — which appeared to slip out of his hands and into the arms of Johnson — and coughed up the late fumble, but he also starred for the Neers in building the 28-point lead.
Williams threw an 11-yard touchdown strike on a slant to Judson Petty to put North Murray up 7-0 after one quarter, then tossed two more TD passes before half — a 55-yarder in stride to Petty and a 49-yard catch-and-go screen to Tyler Henry — to put North Murray up 21-0 midway through the second quarter.
Northwest finally put together a drive that reached Neer territory late in the half, but the Bruins were stopped on fourth and goal. North Murray made its own drive inside the five, but Northwest kept the Mountaineers out with its own fourth-down stand with under a minute before half, keeping the 21-0 score intact at half.
The Bruins opened the second half looking motivated to start a potential comeback, but a drive stalled on the Mountaineer 25.
Williams then made the deficit its largest when he broke through the line — and through two tacklers in the secondary — to power 49 yards for a rushing touchdown.
Finally, the Bruin offense got on the board.
Northwest got its first points of the game with 3:44 left in the third quarter, when Collins plunged in for a one-yard rush.
“Once something good happens, it’s now easier to coast down a hill that fight up it.” Robinson said.
Northwest’s Caden Ramsey stripped Williams and fell on the ball, then capped an ensuing drive with a two-yard touchdown to make it 28-14.
That score lasted at the end of the third, and North Murray scored what seemed like a comeback-stopper with 10:15 to go in the fourth when Williams fired a deep pass that was tipped at the goal line by Northwest’s Hudson Gray.
The ball instead fell into the hands of Hudson Hulett. Williams’ fourth TD pass made the score 35-14.
Williams totaled 350 yards and four touchdowns through the air on 21-for-26 passing and rushed for 142 yards and a score. But he coughed up three costly fumbles and one interception.
“They were really good on offense,” Robinson said. “We created some turnovers and the defensive backs overcame their mistakes.”
Northwest kept the game within range of a comeback with a Collins one-yard touchdown rush with 8:07 left.
Northwest forced a turnover on downs with 5:26 to go at their own 31, and, in one play, the deficit was just seven.
Nuckolls found Gray for a 69-yard bomb.
Nuckolls started slow along with the rest of his Bruin teammates, totaling 52 yards at halftime, but passed for 345 yards on 27-for-39 passing.
Johnson’s tying pick-six came on the next possession to bring the Bruins to the top of the mountain, and Plaza’s field goal pushed them over the top.
The series between the two schools started in 2020. The road team had won each game going into Friday, but Northwest broke that streak Friday night and now leads the series 3-1.
Next Friday, Northwest will play one final non-region game before starting its Region 7-4A schedule. The Bruins host Darlington Friday at 7:30 p.m.
North Murray, meanwhile, gets an open date next week. The Mountaineers travel to Haralson County to start Region 7-2A action on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
