Northwest Whitfield High School polished off a stellar 21-3 regular season Tuesday with a 62-51 win at Dalton High School Tuesday, and the Bruins head into the region tournament on an 11-game winning streak.
"This team has great chemistry — a lot of these guys have played together for a long time — and we never have a bad practice," said Ryan Richards, Northwest's head coach. "The games will get tighter" in postseason play, so "we need to close out games better, not miss (foul shots) and have silly mistakes."
The Bruins, who beat Dalton by three points in Tunnel Hill last month, jumped out to a 9-0 advantage Tuesday, but the Catamounts cut the deficit to 9-6 on a pair of triples by Drew Snyder and Jay Anderson, who led Dalton in scoring Tuesday with 20 and 14, respectively, and the home side led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.
After nailing 16 shots from beyond the arc Friday, "I guess we thought it would always be that easy," and the Bruins fell in love with the three early Tuesday, Richards said. "We shot too many, but then we settled in and attacked the rim."
Hudson Gray's three from the corner lifted the Bruins to a 21-18 lead, and he pushed the margin to 30-22 with another trey before halftime.
Up by six at the break, Northwest extended the margin to double digits at 39-28 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter on Payton Baker's lay-up, and then Blane Greene made it a 14-point game with his three on the next possession.
Baker, who led the Bruins in scoring Friday with 20, "has been our go-to guy all year, (and) good things happen when the ball is in his hands," Richards said. He's adept at the rim, and "he does a lot of good things for us on defense."
Northwest led 46-35 at the end of the third quarter, and Dalton couldn't close within single digits the rest of the way.
The Catamounts dropped to 1-22 this season and host Southeast Whitfield High School Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
With other teams left to complete the regular season, region seedings aren't finalized, but Richards said he expects Northwest to host Ridgeland in their region opener.
