TUNNEL HILL — Headed into the two overtime periods in the Class 4A semifinals, Northwest Whitfield knew it had the numbers advantage.
Regulation ended with Northwest and East Hall knotted at 1, despite East Hall playing the final 16 minutes down two players after the visiting Vikings picked up two red cards.
The math was in the Bruins’ favor in overtime, and the goals finally started to come.
Northwest (15-5-1) peppered four goals in the two 10-minute overtime periods to get past East Hall (12-9-1) 5-1 and punch its ticket to the Class 4A state title game. The Bruins’ opponent in the state championship game?
Southeast Whitfield. The defending 4A champions and the Bruins’ intra-county rival defeated Columbus 3-1 Friday night to set up a rematch for the state championship. The Whitfield County schools, which battled to a 3-2 Southeast overtime victory during the regular season, meet at Mercer University in Macon on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s a big thing,” said Northwest coach Isael Gutierrez. “Four years ago, the freshman class went in there and did a lot of work. Now those guys are seniors, and they are finally able to bounce back and get into the big game.”
In the first half, Eliseo Padilla drew a penalty and easily sent in the penalty shot with 8:07 left. The Bruins mostly controlled the flow of the game, but couldn’t get in another score to increase separation in a physical game that saw plenty of fouls.
Justin Torres of East Hall was shown a red card after a hard foul, and Jonathan Torres was given a red after arguing the call. Even with just eight players in the field, the Vikings were able to send in a goal off a free kick to tie the game with 7:25 left in regulation and force the extra time.
“In overtime, I told them it’s 20 minutes, and they’re down to eight players,” Gutierrez said. “We can do this.”
Northwest led 2-1 after Matthew Molina scored the go-ahead goal in the first overtime, then sent in three more to leave no doubt. Molina’s goal, which he chipped in after a Padilla corner kick, put the Bruins ahead, but Northwest could breathe a little easier when Nico Cuna scored with 5:07 left in the second overtime.
“It’s an amazing feeling for us,” Cuna said. “It lifted up the momentum when mine went in, and we just kept scoring and scoring.”
Huriel Guzman got a penalty kick to go after he was roughed up by the East Hall keeper with 2:44 left, and Cuna sent in another to cap the night with 2:11 to play.
“It was a sigh of relief,” Gutierrez said. “We weren’t able to get comfortable in the first 80 minutes. To get that two-goal difference, that’s when you think you can get there.”
Northwest last played in the state championship in 2018, when a victory over Chestatee gave the Bruins their first state championship. The Bruins will play for another — and try to keep rival Southeast from going back-to-back — on Thursday.
