Bruins on track: Northwest track coach Shields takes helm as new Northwest AD

Rodney Shields has been the track and field coach at Northwest Whitfield High School for the past eight years, and he believes that position has put him on track to succeed at his new one.
Shields has been named the new athletics director at Northwest, taking over for the retiring Brett Harper.
"Track has been my life for the last 28 years, but I've never been in charge of athletics as a whole, so that's the new part," Shields said.
During his time as the Northwest track coach, Shields has been at Westside Middle and, most recently, an assistant principal at New Hope Middle. He started his education and coaching career 15 years ago as a social studies teacher and track coach at Valley Point Middle.
Shields, who is now an assistant principal at Northwest, will step down from his role as track coach.
Shields thinks both his roles as an educator and a coach can help him lead the Bruins athletics programs in and out of games. A familiarity with some of the student athletes he'll be leading at Northwest doesn't hurt either.
"Coming from New Hope, half of those kids are going to be mine, so that's going to be comforting to have that familiarity," Shields said. "It's really a win-win for me. A lot of the teachers I've gotten to form relationships with. They're great coaches and great teachers."
Shields credits Harper, who'd been on the job since 2011, with helping show the incoming AD the ropes.
"I've got big shoes to fill," Shields said. "I met with him and he really gave me a blueprint of how things worked. He's definitely made it more manageable.
"I really didn't realize how much goes into preparing for football games," Shields said. "There's so much prep work behind that, but our coaches are great, and they make it run really smoothly."
Shields said his role as athletics director is another extension of the primary job for any educator: helping prepare students for life after school.
"I'm an educator first. I really want to almost be a mentor to our kids. I want them to graduate and become productive young men and women," Shields said. "A small number go on to the college level and have careers there, and an even smaller number goes on to the professionals. If they have that diploma to fall back on, that's a great thing. In this position, there are so many life lessons you can teach through athletics."
