CHATSWORTH — For a time, it appeared that North Murray High School may have been the team to run away with a convincing win in a Friday night showdown with Northwest Whitfield.
The Mountaineers scored the first 14 points of the game, and, on two other first-half occasions, North Murray drove inside Northwest’s 10-yard-line.
Then the Bruins roared to life.
Northwest Whitfield (4-0) made big defensive plays early then scored 35 unanswered points to storm past North Murray (2-2) 35-14 in Chatsworth Friday night.
“The defense kept us in it and the offense found a way,” Northwest head coach Josh Robinson said. “Things weren’t going well early, and we found a way to turn it around and end up with a win.”
One of the catalysts for that 35-point barrage?
Junior wide receiver and defensive back Hudson Gray.
After surviving the first half down just 14-7 — thanks to an Owen Brooker rushing touchdown with just over a minute to go before the break — Gray put his stamp on the game with two quick touchdowns.
After a would-be touchdown pass from Brooker to Isaiah Foster early in the half was called back due to penalty, the Bruins didn’t stay deflated.
On the very next play, Brooker went deep again, and Gray popped the ball into the air as a defender arrived and managed to catch it on its way down.
That play got Northwest down to the 5 of North Murray, and Brooker found Gray for the 5-yard score to tie the game at 14 with 10:27 in the third.
“It was amazing to make those plays,” Gray said. “We came out slow early, but we ended up executing at the end, and that’s all that mattered.”
After the kickoff, North Murray quarterback Seth Griffin had his first-down pass deflected — right into the waiting arms of Gray.
Gray took the gift back 40 yards for the touchdown, and Northwest had its first lead of the night at 21-14.
“That was a big deal for us. He’s a really good player,” Robinson said. “He’s becoming what we know he can be.”
The Bruins pulled away from there. Early in the fourth quarter, Brooker found Dominick Johnson in the flat for an 8-yard scoring pass, then Caden Ramsey powered in for a 3-yard touchdown as the Bruins milked the clock after leaping on a Griffin fumble.
Brooker was 16-for-26 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns, and the senior added 48 rushing yards and a score.
Brooker turned the ball over once on a second-quarter fumble, but four turnovers from Griffin helped the Bruins catch up and pull away.
Griffin made some highlight plays in the first, tossing for 218 yards before the break and breaking in for a rushing touchdown, but an interception late in the first half — picked off by Jax Brooker —took away a Mountaineer scoring chance, and two second-half fumbles dwindled North Murray’s hopes for a comeback.
Griffin, after leading the Mountaineers to 50 points or more in back-to-back games, was held to 11-for-33 with 270 yards on the night. Judson Petty caught four passes for 124 yards.
“I thought we played outstanding against a very potent offense with a very good quarterback and receivers,” Robinson said.
Northwest was faced with the early 14-0 hole as its offense sputtered.
North Murray scored on its first drive of the night on a Skyler Williams 1-yard score. After Northwest punted, the Mountaineers were quickly back inside the 10.
A potential touchdown pass was called back because of a penalty, and a sack knocked North Murray back before the Mountaineers missed a field goal.
It was the third meeting between the two schools — and third in three seasons — after the two met for the first time in Chatsworth in 2020.
North Murray won last year in Tunnel Hill, while Northwest grabbed a road win two seasons ago. Northwest now leads the series 2-1.
Northwest Whitfield hits the road next week for its final non-region test. The Bruins will travel to Rome Friday to play Darlington.
North Murray is idle next week before starting its Region 7-2A schedule against Haralson County at home on Sept. 23.
