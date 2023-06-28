Dalton High School has selected Wes Caldwell as the head baseball coach for the 2023-2024 school year. With more than two decades of experience coaching high school baseball, Caldwell is bringing his extensive expertise to Dalton.
Caldwell replaces Ronnie Natola, who coached Dalton for two seasons, leading the Catamounts this spring to their first playoff appearance since 2017. Natola is now an assistant coach at Heritage High School in Ringgold.
Caldwell began his career in education as a physical education teacher for Rhea County Schools in Tennessee, where he also served as head baseball coach for 14 years. In addition, he has served as an assistant coach for Tennessee Wesleyan College, Cleveland State Community College, Rhea County High School, McCallie School and Ooltewah High School. Caldwell has been head coach at Rhea County High School, Lookout Valley High School and Greenback High School, all in Tennessee.
With a state championship victory in 2019, two appearances in the state semifinals, and five trips to the state sectionals, Caldwell brings a legacy of success to the district. During his career, teams he has coached have won five region championships. Caldwell brings a record of 351 total wins as a head coach.
His impact extends beyond the high school level, as evidenced by the 64 former players who have gone on to compete at the collegiate level, and three former players who have gone on to play Major League Baseball.
To the classroom, Caldwell brings a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Tennessee Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in special education from Grand Canyon University.
“We are extremely excited to hire a Wes Caldwell as our new Head Baseball coach,” said Dr. Steven Craft, chief of student services and activities for Dalton Public Schools. “He will bring passion, experience, and vision to the DHS baseball program in addition to a state championship pedigree. Coach Caldwell will undoubtedly invest in our current and future players. I am excited to watch him work with our student athletes and community to build an incredible baseball program at DHS.”
