Carpenter scores 4 goals in Dalton State's 7-1 win

The Dalton State College women's soccer team got back on the winning track in a big way with a 7-1 road victory at Johnson University in non-conference soccer action in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday night.
It didn't take long for the Lady Roadrunners to get on the board as Caylee Carpenter and Emily Darnell knocked in goals in the first six minutes of play for a quick 2-0 lead. Nicole Perez assisted on Carpenter's opening goal and collected one of her own in the 11th minute to put the Lady Roadrunners up 3-0.
Carpenter wasn't finished on the evening as she assisted on a goal by Heather Allen in the 23rd minute before scoring again a minute later for a 5-0 Dalton State lead. The five-goal advantage is what the Lady Roadrunners carried into the half.
Carpenter completed the hat trick just shy of the two minutes into the second half on another assist from Nicole Perez for a 6-0 Roadrunner lead. She got her fourth goal 71 minutes in to extend the lead to 7-0. Carpenter finished with four goals and two assists.
Taylor Neltner got Johnson on the board in the 73rd to make the score 7-1. The Lady Roadrunner defense handled the match the rest of the way as Dalton State cruised to a 7-1 win.
Dalton State improved to 2-1 with the win, while Johnson fell to 2-3 with the loss.
Brooke Alvarez got her first start in net and saved seven shots while allowing a single goal. The Lady Roadrunners held the advantage in shots at 23-12.
The Lady Roadrunners plays at home on Saturday, Nov. 7, when they will be the first game of a doubleheader with the men's team as both squads take on Martin Methodist (Tennessee). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lakeshore Park.
