Carpenter's first Catamount win comes in shutout, 49-0

The Dalton High School football team secured the first win of new head coach Kit Carpenter's tenure Friday in resounding fashion, 49-0 over visiting Ridgeland.
"It's a great honor, and as many guys played tonight, they all contributed," said Carpenter, who was a standout linebacker for Dalton in the early 1990s before playing collegiately at North Carolina State University and becoming defensive coordinator for the Catamounts in 2009. After a "tough loss" last week by a touchdown at Calhoun (42-35), Dalton "rebounded nicely, and we executed really well," he said.
"It all starts with playing hard, and as long as we have everybody playing hard, the score will take care of itself," Carpenter said. "We got rid of the penalties this week — none in the first half — and so many kids played well."
The Catamounts (1-1), which finished last season 2-7, clobbered the Panthers 52-7 last year, so they've now outscored Ridgeland 99-7 in two meetings. Dalton leaped to a fast start in its home opener at Harmon Field Friday, jumping ahead of the visitors 21-0 in the opening quarter.
After forcing a three-and-out and benefitting from a shanked punt by Stratton Broome, Dalton took over on the Ridgeland 34, and junior running back Tyson Greenwade broke into the second level, then made several juke moves to score a touchdown on the home side's first play from scrimmage.
Following another three-and-out, and an impressive return by senior Journey Boston that set Dalton up on Ridgeland's 15, Karim Page won a jump ball thrown up to him by Brady Pendley for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:33 left in the opening quarter. Greenwade then paid off a 40-yard touchdown drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 with 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
"We're really starting to click on offense, and we were able to work together in the summer, last summer when we had people out all the time (due to COVID-19) quarantines," Greenwade said. "We're really together as a team."
Ridgeland's first turnover came on a botched shotgun snap, and Dalton's Isaac Lopez recovered inside the Ridgeland 10. On third-and-goal from the 16, Pendley hit Boston on a post pattern in the middle of the end zone, and the extra point extended the lead to 28-0.
Another fumble by quarterback Ethan Waters was recovered by Dalton's Austin Fischer on Ridgeland's 4, and Pendley did the honors himself for the score with 5:20 remaining until halftime. Another fumble, by Ridgeland's Austyn Acuff, handed Dalton the ball on Ridgeland's 26 after Anderson Jackson's recovery, and Boston dashed into the end zone for a 10-yard score, with the extra point making it 42-0.
Dalton's final score came 61 seconds before the break, on Greenwade's third touchdown, a 27-yard effort in which he bounced outside and outran the Panthers defense to the end zone. JJ Robledo, perfect on extra points Friday, made it 49-0.
"I saw coach calling 'power' a lot," Greenwade said. His third touchdown was supposed to be an inside run, but "I saw the (space) outside" and broke for it.
Dalton opened the third quarter with several first-team players on the sideline and gave playing opportunities to Catamounts further down the depth chart throughout the second half. The Panthers, which shut out East Forsyth last week 19-0, came closest to scoring Friday when they marched inside Dalton's 5, but they were stopped on a 4th-and-1 by Adrian Hernandez and never threatened again.
Dalton visits North Forsyth Friday, while Ridgeland (1-1) travels to Ringgold.
