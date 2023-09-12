Dalton High School boys soccer coach Matt Cheaves only has three more fingers that are still unoccupied by state championship rings.
The 2023 Dalton Catamounts won the Class 5A state championship in May, marking the seventh state championship won by the program, all of which have come since 2003 and all of which have been under Cheaves.
The latest state title was celebrated last week at a ceremony, and the 2023 Catamounts received their state championship rings.
The team finished the season 20-2. A 2-0 victory in overtime over Midtown in the Class 5A state championship game on May 4 capped the 2023 state title.
Dalton previously won state championships in 2003, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2021.
