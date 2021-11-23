Cats seize the turtle: Dalton High wrestling wins turtle trophy in Conasauga Cup

The turtle trophy has come to Dalton High School.
Dalton's wrestling team won the annual Conasauga Cup — and the accompanying turtle-themed trophy — on Friday at Northwest Whitfield High School. The tournament among high school wrestling teams in Whitfield and Murray counties is named after the Conasauga River that marks the border between the two counties.
The teams pass "the turtle" between the winners each year. Northwest won the cup last season and has held the trophy since December 2018. Coahulla Creek won the tourney in 2017-18.
Dalton earned the win after finishing third in a tournament that featured many of the same competitors earlier this month at Southeast Whitfield High School. Southeast finished second.
