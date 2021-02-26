TUNNEL HILL — Northwest Whitfield High School scored 13 points in the first quarter and held a five-point lead at the end of it in their girls Class 4A Sweet 16 matchup against Cedar Shoals on Friday.
Then, it took them the majority of the final three quarters to match that total, as the Cedar Shoals defense clamped down for a 42-29 win, ending the Lady Bruins season.
Northwest faced the big, athletic defense of Cedar Shoals out of Athens, but they had their most success in that first quarter.
The Lady Bruins committed a few turnovers, but Emma Allen, McKenzie Brueckner and Mia Sewell all hit 3-pointers to get Northwest out to the early lead.
Those open shots found in the first would dwindle to few and far between for the Lady Bruins as the game progressed.
Most trips up the floor were met with a hawking trap defense. Once Northwest did get set on offense, the size, speed and switching of the Cedar Shoals defense cut off lanes to the basket. A jetting rotation of the ball around the perimeter to a once-open potential shooter would find a defender already waiting. A screen set would only allow another defender to step into perfect position on the ball handler after leaving the setter.
Meanwhile, the missed easy shots that plagued Cedar Shoals early on also began to drop. Northwest still clung to an 18-17 advantage at halftime, but a 14-2 run open to the third quarter for Cedar Shoals gave them their first lead since early in the game, and they took it for good.
The Jaguars outscored Northwest 37-16 in the final three quarters.
Allen and Brueckner both scored eight to lead the Lady Bruins.
The season ends in the Sweet 16 for the Lady Bruins, which finish with a 14-11 record. Cedar Shoals (17-8) moves on to the Elite 8.
