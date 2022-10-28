Northwest Whitfield scored a touchdown late in the second quarter to cruise into halftime of a Region 7-4A game at Central-Carrollton Friday night with a double-digit lead.
From the first snap, the second half was a different story.
A 65-yard rushing touchdown by Jonaz Walton on the first play of the second half was the first of four unanswered touchdowns as Central shot past Northwest 35-17 to end the postseason hopes for the Bruins.
Northwest Whitfield (5-4, 1-3 Region 7-4A) will miss the playoffs after reaching the postseason for seven straight years. Central-Carrollton (6-3, 2-2 Region 7-4A) secures a playoff spot and will play next week to determine its seeding.
The two teams exchanged early passing touchdowns. Northwest quarterback Owen Brooker hit Braxton Floyd for a 44-yard touchdown on the Bruins’ first drive, and Devan Powell found Vicari Swain for a 50-yard pass on the ensuing possession.
A missed extra point for Central left the Bruins with a 7-6 lead after the first quarter.
Grant Holder added a 30-yard field goal to get the Bruins to 10-7, and, with 11 seconds left before half, Brooker found his cousin, Jax Brooker, for a 1-yard touchdown pass to push the Bruin lead to 17-6.
Walton’s 65-yard scamper on the first play of the second half completely shifted momentum.
After a quick three-and-out from Northwest, Powell scurried for a touchdown to quickly give Central back the lead.
Northwest was unable to convert after a sack-fumble by Ike Ralston was recovered by Gyan Gomez, and Powell connected with Swain for a second time to put Northwest in a 28-17 hole with 8 minutes to play.
Powell connected on 12 of his 15 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, with 151 of the yards and the two scores going to Swain.
Swain wasn’t done scoring though. He picked off an Owen Brooker pass that was tipped in the air and sprinted for an interception return for a score to seal the game.
Brooker had 194 yards and two touchdowns but threw three interceptions, two of them grabbed by Swain.
After starting the season 4-0, Northwest has gone 1-4 in its last five.
Northwest Whitfield will close the season when newly-crowned Region 7-4A champ Cedartown comes to Tunnel Hill next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
