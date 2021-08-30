For the sixth time, a Dalton High School boys soccer state championship team has received championship rings.
The latest championship team, which earned the 2021 Class 6A state championship with a 3-2 win over Johns Creek in May, gathered last week for a ceremony at The Chop Shop restaurant in Dalton to receive the rings.
"The ring is nice, but knowing what we did is what I'm most proud of," head coach Matt Cheaves said before distributing rings to his team. "We earned that title. Nobody gave it to you, and nobody can take it away from you."
The school has won six state championships in boys soccer, all under Cheaves and since 2003. The Catamounts won the state championship in 2019, then the 2020 state tournament was not held because the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Catamounts were one of three Whitfield County teams to win state championships in 2021. Southeast Whitfield won the Class 4A championship and Coahulla Creek was the Class 3A champion. At a celebration for the three championship teams in May, it was announced that thanks to a fundraiser, the players from each of the championship teams would receive their championship rings for free.
Dalton finished 20-0-2 on the season, winning the state championship on the campus of McEachern High School in Powder Springs. The Catamounts finished without a loss, and the two ties came against fellow champion Southeast Whitfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.