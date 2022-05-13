At a celebration for the state soccer champions from around Whitfield County last year, Dalton Mayor David Pennington read a proclamation declaring the day to be “Soccertown, USA Day.”
That wasn’t necessary at this year’s version of the celebration.
“I’ve already done that last year,” Pennington said before a sizable, raucous crowd at Burr Performing Arts Park in Dalton on Friday night. “Now the rest of the country, maybe the rest of the world is finally catching up to what is going on in Dalton, Georgia.”
The area boasted three state champions last season, and a celebration was put on to honor those champs. Two more teams won state titles in 2022 — Southeast Whitfield and The Dalton Academy — but Friday’s celebration saw each boys and girls soccer team from Whitfield and Murray counties that qualified for the playoffs get their shot in the spotlight.
Introduced by Roy Alvarran, Juan Azua and Todd Hudgins — the hosts of Monday Night Fútbol on local television station WDNN — one-by-one, 13 total school soccer teams clambered onto the stage to thank the community and hear applause in return. The three hosts told the crowd about each school’s season before each coach and a player spoke.
The parade of teams culminated with the two state champions, Dalton Academy and Southeast.
“The state championships aren’t really what makes Soccertown, USA,” Southeast head coach Hector Holguin said. “You are what make Soccertown, USA.”
Southeast Whitfield senior Nathan Villanueva thanked the crowd for coming out on Friday, where T-shirts honoring local soccer teams were being sold, and during last week’s state championship games.
At the same park, crowds gathered at a viewing party to watch Southeast, Dalton Academy, Northwest Whitfield and Dalton take the field in Macon in the state finals.
Dalton and Northwest Whitfield came up short in state championship games, with Northwest falling to Southeast in an intra-county final.
“I saw the whole park just filled up with people. It brought joy to my heart to see how one sport can bring a community together,” Villanueva said.
“It doesn’t matter if you play for Dalton, Southeast, Coahulla Creek, it doesn’t matter,” said Dalton Academy coach Rury Alvarez. “At the end of the day, we’re all one happy family.”
Alvarez, a former youth coach in the area after playing soccer at Dalton State College, was one of a few coaches to thank the parents and family of players, a group that made up a large portion of Friday’s crowd.
Dalton High’s boys were one of the groups getting to celebrate a state championship on stage last year, in the inaugural edition of the Soccertown celebration.
The Catamounts won a state championship in 2019 and 2021 but lost 3-1 to Lassiter in the state championship game last week.
“We didn’t get a ring, but we might get a watch,” Dalton head coach Matt Cheaves said when it was his team’s turn to take the stage. “Because watch what we’re going to do next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.