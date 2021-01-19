Tony Ingle, the witty Whitfield County native and longtime basketball coach who returned home to lead Dalton State College to a national championship in 2015, passed away on Monday due to complications from COVID-19.
Ingle was a four-time national coach of the year and coached a total of 44 seasons at various levels. Ingle was a two-time national champion, coaching Kennesaw State University to the NCAA Division II national title in 2004.
Ingle coached the Roadrunners for the first five seasons after the school restarted the athletic program, retiring in 2018. He compiled a record of 134-33 highlighted by winning the 2015 NAIA national championship. Ingle's Roadrunners won two Southern States Athletic Conference regular season titles and the conference's tournament championship in 2017.
Despite his accolades in basketball, Ingle often spoke about his family, faith and the impact one could have beyond the court.
"I never did coach basketball, I coached people," Ingle said while talking to children at the local Boys & Girls Clubs in March 2019. "I wanted to give back because so much was given to me. What you get is gone when you're gone, but what you give is your legacy and that lives on."
Ingle's history with the Roadrunners extends to his student days as a player on the 1971-73 Dalton Junior College teams under coach Melvyn Ottinger. The Roadrunners won state and regional junior college championships in both Ingle's freshman and sophomore years. He concluded his playing career at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
After earning his degree in physical education, Ingle returned to Georgia where he coached high school basketball before entering the college ranks.
