Championship runner-up

Contributed photo

 

The Dalton Parks & Recreation Department's 8-under girls team placed as runner-up for the 8U Georgia Recreation and Parls Association state championship (GRPA). Front row, from left, are Mia Lumpkin, Adalyn Phillips, Kennedy Land, Emani Jones, Karyss Payne and Camila Resendiz. Back row, coach Zack and Tesha Lumpkin, Paige Lovain, Xoeigh Lee, Reagan Edwards, Aly'eshia Broome and head coach Matt Land.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you