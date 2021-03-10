Championship runner-up
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Bryan Campbell, age 48, of Resaca, Georgia passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
William "Billy" Reed, age 54, of Dalton, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Erlanger Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Dianna Reed; three daughters and their spouses, Alexis Clark of Melbourne, FL, Lindzy and Ashlee Reed of Dalton, and Caitlyn and Michael Scott of Resaca; sons and daug…
Most Popular
Articles
- The Villages at Coahulla Creek promises community feel
- Fire heavily damages condominium unit off Chestnut Oak Drive
- Area Arrests for March 5
- Chatsworth man sentenced for sexual battery against minor
- City officials confident with lease for aquatics center property
- Area Arrests for March 9
- Porch sale to be held at the Wright Hotel
- Area Arrests for March 6-7
- Whitfield County sheriff: Fleeing man was 'major threat to other traffic'
- Area Arrests for March 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.