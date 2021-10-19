Charlie Bowen Memorial Golf Classic set for Monday

The 25th annual Charlie Bowen Memorial Golf Classic is Monday, Oct. 25, at Nob North Golf Course.
The golf tournament, which is named for former educator and community pioneer Mr. Charles Bowen (who lived to be 101), raises funds to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains programs. Last year, more than 250 children received mentoring services provided by the agency.
Registration/lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Chick-fil-A Dalton Mall is providing a complimentary lunch for all golfers in the tournament. Other sponsors are Engineered Floors, Griffin Medical Supply, Marketing Alliance, Mohawk Industries, North Georgia Toyota and Textile Rubber.
Golfers have a chance to win hole-in-one contests sponsored by North Georgia Toyota. Awards will be given to first through third places in both divisions.
Call Big Brothers Big Sisters at (706) 278-0702 to make a reservation.
