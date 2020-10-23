Charlie Bowen Memorial Golf Classic to benefit local Big Brothers Big Sisters is Monday

The 24th annual Charlie Bowen Memorial Golf Classic will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at Nob North Golf Course.
The golf tournament, which is named for former educator and community pioneer Charles Bowen (who passed away when he was 101 years old), raises funds to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains programs. Last year, more than 350 children received mentoring services provided by the agency.
Registration/lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the shotgun start follows at 1 p.m. Chick-fil-A Dalton Mall is providing a complimentary lunch for all golfers in the tournament. Other sponsors include Engineered Floors, Marketing Alliance, Mohawk Industries, North Georgia Toyota and Textile Rubber and Chemical Co.
Participants in the golf classic will have a chance to win the hole-in-one contests sponsored by North Georgia Toyota. Awards will be given to first through third place in both divisions.
Call Big Brothers Big Sisters at (706) 278-0702 to make a reservation.
