Ladd McConkey knew he’d come a long way from playing at North Murray High School when he stepped onto a packed Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, last September for his first college football snap.
The 2020 North Murray graduate spent a redshirt season with the University of Georgia in 2020, but he didn’t play. Even then, most stadiums weren’t open to full capacity with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
So when McConkey started the game at wide receiver against Clemson to start Georgia’s season in 2021, he was a little nervous.
“It’s definitely a little bit different than playing at North Murray, obviously,” McConkey said with a hint of a laugh in his voice. “Going from that to packed out stadium against Clemson, that’s probably when I had most of my nerves. After I got that first game out of the way and kind of settled in, I think I was pretty good for the rest of the season.”
A pretty good season indeed, for McConkey and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Playing in all 15 of Georgia’s games, Chatsworth’s McConkey was third on the team in receiving with 447 yards and he tied for second in receiving touchdowns with five. He helped Georgia overcome a 42-year drought to capture its first national title since 1980 when Georgia knocked off Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.
“It’s obviously a great feeling,” McConkey said. “Two weeks after the end of the last season, we were working that whole point up until the national championship. There’s only one team that gets to win it, so, for us to be able to do it and come out on top is special.”
McConkey’s redshirt freshman year was full of the national stage. But after that initial game, playing football on the national title game field isn’t much different than suiting up on the turf at North Murray on a Friday night, he said.
“From redshirting and not playing a snap my freshman year, I really didn’t know what to expect too much,” he said. “I just put my head down and worked and did everything they told me to do. I would have been thankful to play one snap or a hundred snaps, as long as we were winning. To be able to get out there and contribute as much as I did was great.”
The do-it-all player at North Murray transitioned to a full-time wide receiver during his first summer at Georgia.
Still, after a year of not seeing live game action, McConkey was unsure what his role would look like heading into Georgia’s national championship season.
That began to melt away once fall camp got underway.
“It kind of came during practice before we even started. I felt like, going against our defense in practice, if I could put up numbers and contribute, I could do it against any other defense,” McConkey said. Georgia’s dominating defense ended up allowing an average of just 10.2 points per game in 2021. “My teammates could see me in practice and they were confident that I could do the same thing in games, and that’s when I realized maybe I could do something special.”
Injuries to Georgia wide receivers left McConkey with an opportunity, and he ran with it.
McConkey’s impact varied in the Bulldogs’ first few games of the season — including a two-touchdown performance against Vanderbilt that included a rushing touchdown — but the game that McConkey felt like he showed what he is capable of was against Auburn.
McConkey played mostly in the slot receiver position through Georgia’s first five games, but he moved to the outside for the Bulldogs’ 34-10 victory over the Tigers on the road on Oct. 9.
The move paid off.
McConkey grabbed five passes for 135 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown catch, in the 34-10 win.
“The Auburn game was probably my best game at receiver,” McConkey said. “That was fulfilling, knowing I could still contribute. That was probably my best game.”
Afterward, McConkey returned to his smartphone to find social media abuzz with reactions to his performance against Auburn. McConkey recalls seeing praise — and a few incredulous reactions for college football fans learning for the first time that there’s a player named Ladd McConkey.
“Sometimes my friends will see something and send it to me. I think it’s funny,” McConkey said with a laugh about humorous reactions to his name on social media. “There will probably still be some jokes about it and everything, but, I like my name.”
McConkey hopes to continue making his name known as he moves forward in his career at Georgia.
The Bulldogs are in the midst of spring practice, which culminates with the G-Day Red and Black game on April 16. McConkey said he isn’t concentrating his offseason efforts on getting better at any one particular skill. He’s just aiming to continue to prove his reliability.
“I really just want to continue to be a receiver that they can rely on and trust and go to when we need a play,” McConkey said.
McConkey said he and the Bulldogs enjoyed their championship run, but minds soon turned to the title defense.
“It’s always harder coming off of a championship to do it again,” McConkey said. “I feel like we’ll go into the season and everybody will give us their best shot.”
