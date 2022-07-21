Georgia State University's Tucker Gregg, a Murray County High School graduate, is among 64 players named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the country's top collegiate running back.
Gregg joined the Georgia State football team as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship in 2019. He has 1,560 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns through four years at Georgia State. Gregg is third in career rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns school history.
Each summer, NCAA Division I colleges and universities nominate running backs from their teams who meet the award selection criteria:
• Candidate plays predominantly at the running back position and has made extraordinary contributions to his team.
• Candidate is enrolled in a degree program, is in good academic standing and is on schedule to graduate.
• Candidate holds a record of good citizenship within and beyond the athletic sphere.
• Candidate has demonstrated a record of leadership.
• Candidate exhibits the characteristics of sportsmanship and fair play associated with Doak Walker.
Walker won the Heisman Trophy at Southern Methodist University in 1948 and played in the NFL for the Detroit Lions. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1959 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.
Previous Doak Walker Award winners include USC's Reggie Bush, Georgia's Garrison Hearst and Alabama's Derrick Henry.
