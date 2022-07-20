As his second and final season of basketball Southern Crescent Technical College wound down, former Coahulla Creek High School standout Marc Pilcher feared his time playing college basketball might be numbered.
The guard, who graduated from Coahulla Creek in 2019 and spent a year at a post-graduate program in Cartersville before playing at the junior college, was seeking a home from a four-year school to finish out his three years of eligibility.
He posted highlights and stats throughout his 2021-22 season at Southern Crescent, but hadn’t had much interest.
“I was getting ready to graduate and move back to Dalton and start a life there after basketball,” Pilcher said.
That’s when he noticed a new social media follower. It was Scott Sorenson, the head coach at Northland College, a NCAA Division III school in Ashland, Wisconsin.
“I saw he randomly followed me, so I followed him back. We talked, and he said he would love for me to go ahead and apply and try to play there,” Pilcher said. “I didn’t really get a lot of other contact, and he seemed like a great coach.”
Pilcher wanted to keep playing college basketball. Even if he has to do it at a college over 1,000 miles away from Dalton.
“Basketball has been my life for a long time, and I’ve worked to get to where I am now and I didn’t want to give up on my dream yet,” Pilcher said.
Pilcher hasn’t yet toured the campus — that 16-hour drive was too long to make more than once, he said — but, after watching tour videos prior to committing, he’ll move in this fall and take his spot on a team comprised mostly of players from Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Pilcher was eager to make the leap to Northland after wrapping up his two years at Southern Crescent Tech in Griffin.
“I finished up my last season at Southern Crescent Tech and was looking for a new spot,” Pilcher said. “I didn’t have as good of a season statistically as I thought I could have.”
Still, Pilcher averaged 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Tigers.
“I really worked more on being able to trust my teammates,” Pilcher said on his time at Southern Crescent. “In high school, I had the ball in my hands a lot. Coming here, I went from being the star to being another piece to the team. It made me realize I could focus on other things than scoring.”
Pilcher averaged 17.5 points per game in his senior season at Coahulla Creek and was named the Region 6-3A player of the year.
After getting a degree in film technology at Southern Crescent, Pilcher plans to study education at Northland.
He hopes to one day teach and coach basketball, and his film technology training might help him if he decides to open a photography and videography business.
“Having that degree I think makes me a little more credible for people to trust me with their pictures and videos if I do that,” Pilcher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.