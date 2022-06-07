Though her original collegiate destination was 30 minutes north of her hometown of Dalton, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga just didn’t feel like home for Coahulla Creek High School graduate RJ Janke.
Janke had planned to go to UTC to continue her softball career for several years — she committed to the Mocs in eighth grade — but she only spent one season there before searching for somewhere else that felt a little more like home.
“It ended up just not being the right fit for me,” said Janke, a 2020 graduate of Coahulla Creek. “I had committed in eighth grade, and a lot had changed since then.”
Janke appeared in 16 games for UTC in her freshman season of 2021, managing three hits in just 26 playing appearances. She began to look for a new destination, and she found home a little farther from home.
Janke transferred to the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. The Wolves compete at the NCAA Division II level, where UTC is a Division I program. The smaller school left Janke feeling more welcomed.
“It just feels kind of like home, it’s a really great atmosphere. I feel a little more wanted,” Janke said. “I feel like that’s the perfect distance from home for me. I can drive home whenever I want to and still see my family, but I still can feel like I’m on my own and grow as an individual.”
The better fit payed dividends on the field for Janke.
Despite missing 16 games because of injury, Janke started 27 games for the Wolves. The utility player made a lot of noise at the plate, with a batting average of .434, nine home runs and a team-leading 29 RBIs. After totaling three hits in her freshman season at UTC, the sophomore put together a 15-game hitting streak.
After the 2022 season ended this spring, she was named second-team All-Gulf South Conference.
“I’m blessed to have the year that I had. I think it all goes back to just finding the right fit for me, and I think that has contributed to the success, too,” Janke said.
Janke said she looks forward to two more seasons of college softball, but she’s also focused on all aspects of college life.
“I have two more years to play the game that I’ve been playing for so long,” Janke said. “I just want to make the most out of the opportunity.”
Janke is currently pursuing a degree in health and community wellness, but said that could change. She’s also considering nursing.
Janke said a healthy sports-studies balance is key to getting her where she wants to go after college.
“Once you get into college, it’s not all about the sports that you play. Sometimes, when you’re growing up, it’s just all about the sport that you play,” she said. “In college, it’s really just something you do for fun. It doesn’t define you. You’ve got a lot more that you have to worry about when you get to college, but that also just helps you relax and have fun while you’re playing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.