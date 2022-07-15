Murray County High School graduate Tucker Gregg arrived on campus at Georgia State University in 2018 as a walk-on to the football team and ninth on the running back depth chart.
As he enters his final year of college eligibility in 2022, Gregg has a chance to make a mark in the school record books.
Gregg, who earned a scholarship in 2019 and never looked back, is already third in career rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns school history. The program began playing football in 2010.
With another season like the one he had in 2021 — Gregg rushed for 953 yards and nine touchdowns — he would become the schools all-time leader in career rushing yards and touchdowns.
“That’s definitely something I want to do,” Gregg said. “But it’s whatever it takes for the team to win, to be honest.”
Gregg has totaled 1,560 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns through four years of play — and that’s with a combined 139 yards in his first two seasons as he fought for playing time as a walk-on.
Tra Barnett is the school’s record holder in career yards and touchdowns, with 2,156 yards and 19 scores.
Gregg set the Murray County career rushing record with 4,623 yards. Now he has a chance to become the all-time leader at Georgia State.
“I’m not going to say that I’m surprised, because I know the work I put in,” said Gregg. “That’s what put me in the position that I’m in today.”
That hard-nosed attitude transfers to his play style on the field. The bruising runner can break tackles and plow for yards, but has enough speed to pull away for longer runs.
He proved that on the national stage last season, when Sun Belt team Georgia State nearly toppled Auburn of the Southeastern Conference on the road.
“It didn’t seem real at first. I broke that 57-yarder, and after that, the nerves kind of calmed down,” Gregg said. His second carry of the game was a 57-yard sprint that set up a touchdown. Gregg later toted a 50-yard score.
“In the middle of that run, it kind of hit me that it was actually happening,” Gregg said. “From then on, I just knew I could run all over those guys. It was great to do that against a historic, Power Five school.”
Georgia State led 24-12 at one point, but fell in that game 34-24 after Auburn scored two touchdowns in the final minute. Gregg tallied a career high 150 rushing yards.
Finding success against an SEC school was especially sweet for Gregg, who’d been hearing that he couldn’t compete on that level throughout his recruiting process in high school.
“I knew that I could play Division I football. A lot of people told me I was a lower-division guy,” Gregg said. “Stuff like that really motivated me to prove a lot of people wrong.”
With that motivation, he bet on himself. Gregg had opportunities from Division I Football Championship Subdivision schools, but he walked on at Georgia State to play in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest level of college football.
“It’s definitely a grind to become useful for the team,” Gregg said. “You’re on the scout team, then special teams and you work your way up more and more. I just stuck with it, and it paid off. It was very tough going from starter in high school to ninth on the depth chart. Once I started becoming valuable to the team on special teams, I just started working my way up.”
Gregg credits his time at Murray, playing for then head coach Chad Brewer, for helping instill that work ethic, as well as an outlook that has helped him succeed in college.
“Coach Brewer was always pushing me to finish my runs, and that’s been the biggest thing for me in college,” Gregg said. “If you can get a couple of extra yards by putting your shoulder down or not going out of bounds, that’s a big deal. That’s been a big help for me.”
At Georgia State, Gregg has been studying kinesiology (the scientific study of human body movement). He’s set to graduate in the fall. He hopes to maybe one day use that degree to become a strength coach for a college football team or to open a strength training facility for athletes.
But first, he has his eyes set on another goal.
“I want to play in the NFL,” Gregg said. “That’s my end goal and my dream, and I know I can make it happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.