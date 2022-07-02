Levi Bishop left Murray County High School with the most wins as a wrestler in school history, but he arrived at the collegiate level to a steep hike in competition.
Bishop graduated from Murray last year after 167 high school wins and made his way to Mount Vernon to wrestle for NAIA program Brewton-Parker College.
“Everybody that wrestles in college are all studs. It’s a big learning curve, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve wrestled,” Bishop said. “You’re not the big dog anymore like you thought you were in high school.”
The two-time Class 3A state runner-up in high school had his pick of a few programs as his senior year wore on.
“It was a hard decision. I had a few different colleges that looked at me,” Bishop said. “I visited a few others, but, when I visited Brewton-Parker, and it just felt like home to me. I had God by my side to help me decide what was best for me, and that’s where I feel like he led me to.”
Bishop entered his freshman season in the 165-pound weight class, and he struggled early on against collegiate competition.
“Starting out I was getting beat in the first period. I had to start putting in more work,” Bishop said. “I would stay after practice. At the end of the season, I started putting it more together.”
Bishop cut down to the 157-pound division, then the 149-pound class.
That’s the class he competed at in the Mid-South Conference South Division tournament in Lakeland, Florida, in February.
Despite entering the conference tournament with an individual record of 2-14, Bishop snagged sixth place in the conference in his weight class.
Bishop was awarded the most improved wrestler award for the season by his team.
The work Bishop had to put in has already shown some results, and he’s ready to keep it going this fall.
“I’m ready to start another year and get even better than I ended last year,” he said.
Bishop is majoring in criminal justice while at Brewton-Parker, and he wants to use that degree to become a game warden after college. He’s set to start his criminal justice classes during his sophomore year.
He’s got his career goals decided, and his goals for the rest of his time wrestling are pretty well-defined too.
“I want to be an All-American, and I want to win it all,” Bishop said. “As a team, we all want to win, too.”
