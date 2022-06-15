When Adison Baynes started at Kennesaw State University, she thought her days of competing in school-sponsored athletics might be behind her.
The 2018 Murray County High School graduate competed in competitive cheer and in sprint and jump events for the Lady Indian track and field team during her time in high school, but she was expecting to hang up her pom poms and track shoes for good when she reached college.
She tried out for Kennesaw State’s competitive cheerleading squad, and, three national championships later, she’s thankful she took the chance.
“When I made it, I was really excited, because I wasn’t really expecting to make a Division I cheer team,” Baynes said. “Without cheer, I don’t think I would be where I am now. It gave me friends that are family now. It’s probably the biggest part of the last four years for me.”
Baynes cheered during her last two years at Murray. She was part of a Murray cheer team during her senior year that made its first state finals appearance in school history.
In her freshman year at Kennesaw, she was part of another first.
She was a member of the co-ed competitive cheer squad which was set to compete at the National Cheerleaders Association collegiate national championships for the first time.
In the two-minute choreographed cheer routine, Baynes flipped and tumbled her way to helping Kennesaw State win the 2019 national championship in advanced small co-ed division I.
Baynes was a part of three national championships in her four years of taking part in routines in both co-ed and all-girls divisions for Kennesaw State.
“The longer I’ve been here, the more I kind of became a leader,” Baynes said. “The program has grown insanely just since I’ve been here in the last four years.”
The national championships for the National Cheerleaders Association are held each spring and have separate divisions for size of school and cheer program.
As Kennesaw State’s program grew during Baynes’ four seasons, Kennesaw continued to have success.
“It’s been one of my favorite parts of being on the team is just that the standard each year like tripled,” Baynes said. “The goal every year was to get better and better, and we were able to do that.”
Baynes capped her collegiate cheer career with Kennesaw winning a national championship in the co-ed division and a runner-up finish in all-girls.
Now Baynes is preparing for a December graduation with a degree in environmental science. She’s looking at a few different career paths and internship opportunities, including with the Georgia Aquarium.
“There’s so many different things you can do with that major,” Baynes said.
Baynes never believed she could cheer in college — until she did it.
She said she wants anyone cheering at Murray County to know that they can follow a similar path.
“We were always the underdogs and never expected to do well (at Murray),” Baynes said. “I just want those girls to understand that it’s more than possible to cheer collegiately if they want to.”
