Boys
Christian Heritage 64, Walker Valley 53
Christian Heritage defended home court in its home tournament to stay undefeated and earn a championship.
Christian Heritage (11-0) defeated Walker Valley (10-4) 64-53 Friday in the finals of the school’s holiday tournament, the Chick-fil-A Christmas Classic.
The team fended off a late rally by visiting Walker Valley of Cleveland, Tennessee, to earn the trophy, which was handed over in front of two Chick-fil-A cow mascots at the conclusion of the three-day tournament.
Christian Heritage led by double digits for much of the second half after taking a 31-19 lead into the locker room, but Walker Valley cut the score to 60-52 with 32.9 seconds left. Two free throws by Jax Abernathy and a Braden Koneman lay-in iced the game.
Abernathy led Christian Heritage with 20, and Dontae Crowder scored 17, slithering his way to the basket for several slick layups as the Lions built the lead. Koneman finished with 12, and Cash Hare had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Christian Heritage will turn the calendar to 2023 with an unblemished record. That will be tested Tuesday with a home game against Paulding County at 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun 68, Murray County 43
Murray County (5-7) concluded play in the Adairsville Tiger Christmas Clash with a 68-43 loss to Calhoun (6-6) Friday.
The Indians defeated Chattooga in the first round Wednesday before falling to host Adairsville Thursday.
The Indians will play on the road against Haralson County on Jan. 6.
North Murray 85, Donoho 49
North Murray (11-0) completed its time in a holiday tournament in Gaylesville, Alabama, with an 85-49 win over Donoho (3-2) on Friday.
North Murray had a 15-point lead after the first quarter and poured in 31 points in the third.
Judson Petty led the Mountaineers with 16 points. Liam Rogers scored 13 and Skyler Williams had 12.
North Murray hosts Coosa Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Girls
Cass 64, Coahulla Creek 53
Coahulla Creek (7-5) closed out play in Christian Heritage School’s Chick-fil-A Christmas Classic with a 64-53 loss to Cass (11-2) on Friday.
Shea Poe had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Colts, and Aubree Langley scored 11 and rebounded 12.
Creek will be back in action on Jan. 6 on the road against Gordon Lee.
Darlington 74, Christian Heritage 26
Christian Heritage (4-7) settled for fourth place in its home tourney, the Chick-fil-A Christmas Classic, after falling 74-26 to Darlington Friday in the tournament’s third place game.
The Lady Lions will host Paulding County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
North Laurel 55, Murray County 39
Murray County (9-4) fell 55-39 to Kentucky’s North Laurel (6-1) 55-39 Friday night in the championship game of the Adairsville Tiger Christmas Clash.
The Lady Indians play on the road against Haralson County on Jan. 6.
