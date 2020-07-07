Members of Christian Heritage School's high school girls basketball team haven't had much of an opportunity to practice this offseason, but they spent Monday and Tuesday afternoon coaching others.
The players, along with first-year head coach Frank Pinson, hosted a basketball camp for girls of all ages this week, getting some practice in by helping others practice.
"Kids will come out and see them play when there are 500 or 1,000 people in the gym, and this gives kids the opportunity to connect with them," Pinson said. "We're all focused on teaching the fundamentals of basketball, and it's a great thing for them to come out and connect."
The players split up into groups, teaching at various stations. Groups of campers rotated between each station after a few minutes, as the players wiped off balls with sanitizing wipes between each session.
The outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) was planned for in preparations for the camp, Pinson said. Campers brought their own water and had spaces to place their belongings that were set at 6-foot intervals.
"A lot of people have cabin fever right now," Pinson said. "I know parents are anxious to get them out of the house as well. As long as they entrust us with their care, we're going to do the best we can to keep everyone safe. We've been sanitizing, so that's been a bit different."
On Monday, members of the women's basketball program at Berry College in Rome attended to instruct the campers. Angel Mason, director of athletics, and head coach Thomas Johnson spoke to the campers and led them through drills.
"We always want to have good community relationships," Johnson said. "Having local kids that can play really can help a program like ours. We've been here to Christian Heritage before to look at a couple of athletes, so it's good to be here on the floor and see the team. We're glad to be able to get out and meet some kids and teach the game."
Because of COVID-19, the camp is one of the few times Pinson has been able to have his full team in the gym so far since being hired in May. The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) began allowing limited workouts last month, but only gave the go-ahead this week for live-ball scrimmages.
"I'm excited," Pinson said of heading into his first season. "Due to GHSA rules,I haven't been able to see them scrimmage yet. It's been a lot of drills and ball-handling, so I'm excited to see that."
Pinson said he hopes community involvement can continue to be a big part of the program at Christian Heritage.
"We're just trying to give back to the community," he said. "We've got eight returning seniors who have seen a lot of basketball and them giving back to the kids that have seen them play."
As for Berry and athletics, things are still unsettled.
"Our plan is to be able to support all of our varsity sports when school opens up, but first we have to have classes and have to have teams to compete against," Mason said. "Right now, things are up in the air, but first and foremost, we're going to be focused on keeping our coaches and athletes safe."
