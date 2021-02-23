It took Christian Heritage School's boys basketball team a little while to round into top form after an 11-day layoff, but they did just that in the fourth quarter of their 57-36 win over Lakeview Academy in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs Tuesday.
Christian Heritage (21-2) was idle last week with the Region 7-A Private tournament canceled, and in Tuesday night's game, the Lions led by five at half. After Lakeview (17-11) cut the deficit to 30-29 near the end of the third quarter, Christian Heritage outscored them 27-5 the rest of the game.
"It was just nice to get back out there and compete after a layoff," Christian Heritage head coach Tyler Watkins said. "We went through stages offensively. We were really good at the end, but at the beginning, we were struggling to make layups."
The Lions advance to the Sweet 16 with the win. They'll host Athens Academy, which defeated Hebron Christian Tuesday, in the next round either Friday or Saturday as the schedule is not set.
Where the Lion offense struggled at times, Evan Lester didn't. Lester, a senior forward, scored eight of his 21 in the first to get the Lions out to a strong start, snatching rebounds and sinking putbacks.
"Evan's played a lot of games for us," Watkins said. "He's our anchor on defense, and when he's scoring the ball, we've got a chance to be pretty good."
Jax Abernathy, who was recently named Region 7-A Private's player of the year, scored the ball too, with 15 points.
The Lion defense though, stepped up alongside the offense. Open looks vanished for Lakeview throughout the fourth, as Christian Heritage held them to just two points in the period.
"We did a great job on the glass all night," Watkins said. "Lakeview is pretty big, and we did a good job not allowing offensive rebounds."
Athens Academy, (7-16) the Lions' second round opponent, comes in as the third seed in Region 8-A Private.
Also on Tuesday, Christian Heritage's girls (14-10) had a first round win of their own by defeating Mount Pisgah Christian (8-7) 56-51.
Once Christian Heritage solved their Monet Dance problem, the Lady Lions stormed back for a win.
The Mount Pisgah guard tortured Christian Heritage through the majority of three quarters, knifing into the paint, finding both the basket and open teammates. Christian Heritage threw a full-court double team at her in the second half, and that made the difference.
Dance still finished with 33 points, but Mount Pisgah scored only six in the fourth with the new defensive strategy in place.
Christian Heritage's own talented guard, Faith Humphrey was able to take over and lead the Lady Lions back from nine down in the third to gain a nine-point lead, eventually settling for a 56-51 win and a trip to the second round of the playoffs. Christian Heritage travels to play Dacula's Hebron Christian Academy in the Sweet 16 either Friday or Saturday.
Humphrey, who was the Christian Heritage lifeline as they tried to keep pace through the first half, scored 30 points. Haddie Chambless scored six of her 18 in the fourth quarter to help Christian Heritage come back from a 45-41 deficit to start the quarter.
After gaining a lead, the Lady Lions were able to bleed nearly a minute of the clock in the fourth quarter as they passed the ball rapidly between perimeter players as Mount Pisgah attempted to foul one of them.
The Lady Lions face a tough test in the next round in Hebron Christian, which is 25-2.
