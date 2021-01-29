Christian Heritage School's boys basketball team gave up a 20-point lead Friday night against Darlington, but the Lions recovered and made enough plays for a 55-48 win.
For parts of the first half, it appeared Christian Heritage (15-2, 5-0 Region 7-A Private) would cruise by Region 7-A Private opponent Darlington (11-6, 4-2 Region 7-A Private) without much worry.
The Lions gave up the first two points of the game, then scored the next 10 to gain a quick lead, bolstered by a few early buckets from Jax Abernathy.
Abernathy finished the game as the leading scorer with 20 points.
Christian Heritage turned that early advantage into a 29-9 advantage by the time the second quarter began to wind down.
From there, Darlington turned the game into a methodical climb back.
Aided by a few turnovers, Darlington began decreasing the deficit, mostly thanks to a few cold stretches from the Lion offenses. An extended 11-1 Darlington run that began near the end of the second quarter cut the game to 30-20, and the score was 42-33 by the end of the third.
Then, Darlington scored 12 of the first 14 points in the fourth to finally erase the deficit. A Patrick Shelley dunk with two minutes left put Darlington on top for the first time since 2-0.
The Lions, though, quickly got their offense going again to save the game.
Buckets by Nash Bingham and Abernathy quickly put Christian Heritage up three, then Evan Lester grabbed a defensive rebound, was fouled and nailed two free throws with 40 seconds left to all but put the game out of reach again at 50-45.
Darlington kept fouling, but the Lions swished their late free throws to secure a victory.
Zundra Jackson had 13 points and four steals, while Nash Bingham scored 12.
Lester, a senior, added nine points Friday to his career point total on a night where he was honored and given a commemorative basketball for crossing the 1,000-point mark in a Lion uniform. He accomplished the feat in Tuesday's game against Excel Christian.
Lester was one of three Lions to be honored for joining the 1,000 point club Friday.
After Christian Heritage's girls team had to make their own late-game plays to get a 45-43 win over Darlington, Lady Lion seniors Haddie Chambless and Faith Humphrey were also honored.
Chambless scored her 1,000th point on Jan. 16 against Trinity Christian, while Humphrey crossed the 1,000-point mark in a Jan. 12 game also against Darlington. Humphrey had a special night this time around against Darlington, too.
With Darlington (5-7, 2-4 Region 7-A Private) up 43-41 and just 17.4 seconds left on the clock, Humphrey drilled a 3-pointer to give Christian Heritage (11-9, 4-1 Region 7-A Private) a 44-43 lead.
Then, Humphrey forced a Darlington turnover, then was able to dribble away from defenders to kill time before they finally caught up to her and committed a foul with 6.3 remaining. She made a free throw to help ice the game.
The two Lion wins came on a night that the crowd wore pink and the girls team donned pink accessories in honor of Robin Clements, who died last fall from cancer. Clements, who taught and coached at the school, is the mother of Christian Heritage sophomore basketball player Caden Clements and former Lion standout Drew Clements. The boys team wears "#RobinStrong" on their warm-up shirts.
Christian Heritage's boys play Mt. Paran Christian tonight at 6 at home, while the girls' next game is a road game at Kennesaw's Mt. Paran at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
