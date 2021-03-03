Christian Heritage boys to host Final Four game after beating First Presbyterian

For the second time in three years, Christian Heritage School's boys basketball team is headed to the Class A Private Final Four.
The latest trip for the Lions, which reached the state semifinals in 2019, was secured thanks to a 59-54 win at Macon's First Presbyterian Day School in the Elite 8 Wednesday night. Christian Heritage hosts ita Final Four game against Mt. Pisgah Christian Friday or Saturday.
On Wednesday in the Elite 8, Christian Heritage (23-2) held a three-point lead with seven seconds left, then stole an inbounds pass to erase any possibility of a game-tying 3-pointer from First Presbyterian (22-2).
Jax Abernathy, who was the offensive engine all night for Christian Heritage, swished two free throws with five seconds left to preserve the win.
Those were the only two points in the fourth quarter for Abernathy, who led all scorers with 25. Prior to those free throws, it was Evan Lester who helped keep Christian Heritage going in the final period.
Christian Heritage got out to a 9-1 start to the game, and the Lions kept that lead, though it shrunk, through nearly the first three quarters. First Presbyterian finally tied the game at 44 late in the third quarter, then took their only brief lead of the night at 49-48 early in the fourth quarter.
Lester, who made noise from his forward position in the paint and on the boards all game, scored the first six points for Christian Heritage in the fourth quarter to quickly give the Lions back the lead. His last bucket came right after senior Nash Bingham blocked a potential go-ahead 3-pointer from First Presbyterian's Jay King with just a few minutes left, swinging momentum right back in favor of the Lions.
King, who is half of a dynamic guard duo for First Presbyterian, scored 24 to lead the Vikings. His backcourt mate, Jordan Jones, who averages 20 points per game, left the game with an apparent injury in the second quarter. Jones briefly appeared at the start of the second half, then left the game again.
Bingham got in on the offensive act, nailing a 3-pointer to put Christian Heritage up 57-52 with just over two minutes to go. Bingham finished with seven points.
Bingham came up big defensively again in the final seconds, deflecting the Viking inbounds pass with seven seconds left into the hands of Abernathy for the game-sealing free throws.
Christian Heritage squares off in the state semifinals with Mt. Pisgah Christian — a semifinalist last season — with a chance to reach the state finals for the first time in the school's history in Georgia High School Association play.
Mt. Pisgah, the top seed in Region 6-3A, defeated St. Anne-Pacelli 62-55 in the Elite 8 on Wednesday.
