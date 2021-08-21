In a season-opening home game with Class A powerhouse Fellowship Christian School, Christian Heritage fell behind early and just couldn't catch back up. The Lions fell 31-21.
Roswell's Fellowship opened up a 10-0 lead, and Christian Heritage started the climb. First was a two-yard touchdown from Solomon Locke to cut the game to 10-7, but Fellowship scored again to make it 17-7 by halftime.
Christian Heritage hit a big play in the third to get back in the game.
Quarterback Christian Thomas found Locke for a 60-yard touchdown pass.
When Fellowship scored again to put the Lions behind 24-14 late in the third, Thomas called his own number in the fourth, plunging in for a 10-yard score to get within three with five minutes to go.
Fellowship needed just two minutes to make the score 31-21.
The Lions couldn't muster another score.
Christian Heritage has been in this situation before.
The Lions played this same Fellowship team to open the season in 2020, also coming away with a loss. Then, Christian Heritage ripped through the rest of the regular season without another loss and won Region 7-A Private.
Christian Heritage will look to start that same journey next week.
Next week, the Lions will continue their three-game homestand to start the season. They'll welcome Fairburn's Landmark Christian Friday night at 7:30 before hosting Alpharetta's King's Ridge Christian the Sept. 3.
