Boys
Christian Heritage 86, Mt. Zion 34
Christian Heritage (3-0) won its third straight game to open the season when the Lions defeated Mt. Zion (1-1) 86-34 at home on Saturday.
Jax Abernathy led the Lions with 20 points. Jordan Fisher scored 14, while Braden Koneman had 13. Nash Bingham and Cash Hare both scored 11.
Christian Heritage plays Boyd Buchanan tonight at 7:30 at home.
Coahulla Creek 57, Northwest Whitfield 41
Coahulla Creek defeated Northwest Whitfield (1-2) at home on Saturday to get to 5-0 to begin the season.
Will Locke had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Colts, while Riley Mutter added 10 points.
Coahulla Creek plays Sonoraville at home tonight at 7:30, while Northwest takes on Ridgeland at home tonight at 7:30.
Murray County 61, Southeast Whitfield 34
Murray County (3-1) picked up a 61-34 Saturday win in Chatsworth over Southeast Whitfield (1-3).
Haden Newport scored 16 to lead Murray County, while Carson Weaver had 15. Southeast Whitfield's Micah Hooper had 14 points on four 3-pointers.
Murray County plays at North Murray tonight at 7:30, while Southeast will be home for Cedartown at the same time.
Girls
Christian Heritage 86, Mt. Zion 34
Christian Heritage (3-1) defeated previously-unbeaten Mt. Zion (4-1) 61-34 at home on Saturday.
Faith Humphrey had 17 points for Christian Heritage, while Haddie Chambless scored 12 and Emily Idom chipped in 10.
Christian Heritage hosts Boyd Buchanan tonight at 6.
Coahulla Creek 51, Northwest Whitfield 41
Coahulla Creek (5-0) got its fifth straight win to begin the season with a Saturday 51-41 victory at home over Northwest Whitfield (0-2).
Jillian Poe and Kenley Woods both scored 14 to lead Coahulla Creek.
Creek plays Sonoraville at home tonight at 6, while Northwest hosts Ridgeland at the same time.
Murray County 66, Southeast Whitfield 20
Murray County (2-0) won 66-20 on Saturday in Chatsworth over Southeast Whitfield (0-3).
Murray's Mattie Nuckolls had 25 points, while Alyssa Usrey hit three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points.
Avery Woodson and Miracle Godoy both scored four for Southeast Whitfield, and Madison Powell added eight rebounds.
Murray County plays at North Murray tonight at 6. Southeast plays at home against Cedartown tonight at the same time.
