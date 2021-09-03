Christian Heritage (1-2) came into a home game Friday against King's Ridge Christian (1-1) looking to rebound after dropping two games to start the season.
It took a shootout, but Christian Heritage got the rebound and the victory 34-32. Kicker Carson Russell booted the go-ahead field goal for the Lions with 2:04 left, and Solomon Locke shut down the last King's Ridge chance with a fourth-down sack late in the fourth.
Eli Thomason opened the scoring for Christian Heritage with a 26-yard rush in the first quarter. After a King's Ridge touchdown and a Christian Heritage stalled drive, a Lion punt pinned King's Ridge back and Locke got a tackle for the first of two Christian Heritage-forced safeties on the night.
With Christian Heritage trailing 12-9 in the second quarter, Christian Thomas burst in for a five-yard touchdown.
After the second safety put the Lions up 18-12, Thomas hit Wyatt Brumlow for a 34-yard touchdown pass to get the Lions their biggest lead yet at 25-12.
King's Ridge scored before the half to make the score 25-20 at half.
The Thomas-to-Brumlow connection struck again for a touchdown in the third to put the Lions up 31-20.
King's Ridge responded with two straight touchdowns to take the lead at 32-31 by the end of the third quarter, and that's where the score stayed until Russell's game-winner.
The Lions will try to keep momentum going next Friday at Ringgold against Heritage at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.