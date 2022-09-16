Christian Heritage School (1-3) erased an 11-point deficit and held a fourth-quarter lead on the road against Pickens Friday night, but a touchdown in the last minute for the Dragons (1-3) upended the Lions 24-22.
Christian Heritage fell behind 18-7 in the second quarter, but a Carter Triplett touchdown pass to Camp Carpenter gave Christian Heritage a 22-18 lead in the fourth.
Pickens quarterback Sam Streicher ran in for a 7-yard touchdown with just 47 seconds to play to nullify the Christian Heritage comeback.
Pickens started the game with an offensive flurry to gain its early lead, running more than 40 plays before Christian Heritage ran five.
On the opening drive of the game, Pickens’ Landon Poole sprinted in for a 15-yard touchdown, and, after a three-and-out from the Lions, Kadyn Hampton got in for a 4-yard touchdown run to make the score 12-0.
On the first play of Christian Heritage’s second drive, Triplett hit a screen pass to Eli Thomason, who turned on the jets and did the rest. Thomason’s 65-yard touchdown reception cut the score to 12-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Another long Pickens drive ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Streicher to Marcus Pike to put the Dragons up 18-7, and Pickens recovered an onside kick to keep piling up plays with the Lions stuck on four.
The Lion defense finally strung together stops, and a Carson Russell 39-yard field goal as time expired made the score 18-10 at half.
The third quarter ended without another score as the Lion defense held the initially-explosive Pickens offense down, and the Lions finally began closing the gap early in the fourth.
Thomason bowled in for a 9-yard touchdown, but a 2-point attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the Lions still trailing 18-16 with 8:11 to go.
The Lion defense forced another punt, and Christian Heritage struck with a Triplett 60-yard touchdown pass to Carpenter for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:08 to play to put Christian Heritage up 22-18.
The early big plays from the Pickens offense returned, and the Dragons made their way down the field to put in the go-ahead score.
After three straight road games, Christian Heritage returns home to host St. Francis next week. Kickoff is Dalton is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pickens travels to Lumpkin County next week.
