A 13-point halftime deficit was no problem for Christian Heritage School in the first round of the Class A Private playoffs on Wednesday.
The Lions had erased Mount Vernon's halftime advantage and even grabbed the lead late in the third quarter.
But when Mount Vernon grabbed back a modest advantage in the fourth, the Lions couldn't keep up.
Christian Heritage (19-7) fell 56-51 to Mount Vernon (16-10), ending the Lions' season after one playoff round a year after Christian Heritage made a run to the Final Four.
Turnovers plagued Christian Heritage in the first half, and Mount Vernon was able to take advantage for a 30-17 halftime lead. After Christian Heritage led 11-10, Mount Vernon outscored the Lions 20-6 until the break.
Size played a factor in Christian Heritage having a tough time hanging on to the ball. Mount Vernon started two players at 6-foot-8-inches, including Dennis Scott III, the son of former Georgia Tech and NBA player Dennis Scott, who holds a handful of high-major collegiate offers.
Christian Heritage, whose tallest starter is 6-foot-4-inches, had a tough time driving, passing or shooting without the size of Mount Vernon causing deflections or blocks.
After halftime, the Christian Heritage gym was as energized as the team that appeared to come out of the locker room with heightened resolve.
The Lions played much tighter with the basketball, and it paid off.
Jax Abernathy drove for a few tough layups with Mount Vernon's taller players attempting to stop him. Christian Thomas put in a couple tough baskets.
Christian Heritage went on an 11-2 run out of the gate and seized the lead just before the buzzer at the end of the third quarter, when Braden Koneman drilled a long 3-pointer as the clock expired.
Christian Heritage held Mount Vernon to eight points in that third quarter, but the Lions couldn't keep Mount Vernon's offense down in the final quarter.
Christian Heritage scored a few early buckets and led 44-38 early in the fourth, but the offense went cold again.
Mount Vernon earned a seven-point advantage midway through the fourth before a Zundra Jackson 3-pointer cut it to four with 2:09 to go.
The Lions couldn't get enough offense together in the fourth to seize back the advantage, and, when they did, Mount Vernon was there to respond.
Scott hit a couple of late 3-pointers and a big short-range shot on the baseline after Jackson cut the advantage to four.
Center Keith Williams, the other 6-foot-8-inch Mustang starter, had a late dunk after an Abernathy steal cut the game to 53-51.
Abernathy led Christian Heritage with 20 points, scoring several of his points during the early second-half comeback. Koneman hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11, while Jackson scored nine.
Thomas, the lone senior on Christian Heritage's roster, scored eight in his final game as a Lion.
