Christian Heritage School's road football game scheduled for tonight against Lakeway Christian Academy (Morristown, Tennessee) was postponed due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Christian Heritage head coach Jay Poag said.
Officials at Lakeway Christian contacted Christian Heritage this afternoon to cancel the game after a player on the Lakeway Christian football team tested positive for COVID-19. Poag said the schools had not yet decided on a possible reschedule.
The postponing of tonight's game isn't the first time the Lions have been affected by COVID-19 this season. Christian Heritage's top two running backs, Gage Leonard and Solomon Locke, as well as starting kicker Jonah Paniagua, missed the Sept. 25 game against Heritage due to a COVID-19 quarantine that also affected the school's softball program. The trio was also set to miss tonight's game.
This is the second local high school football game this week to be affected by COVID-19, as North Murray's scheduled game at Coahulla Creek tonight was also postponed due to two positive tests at Coahulla Creek High School.
Christian Heritage's previously-scheduled game with Lakeway Christian is a non-region contest. The Lions currently have an open date on Friday, Oct. 16, and Friday, Nov. 13.
If a game postponed due to COVID-19 is not rescheduled and completed, it will be considered a “no contest” and not count against either team’s record, according to GHSA rules.
Christian Heritage hosts Mount Pisgah Christian next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
