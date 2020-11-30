Christian Heritage girls basketball earns convincing win over Central Gwinnett

The Christian Heritage School girls basketball team earned a convincing road victory at Lawrenceville's Central Gwinnett on Saturday, winning 55-44.
The Lions, which compete in Class A Private, led the Class 6A Central Gwinnett by 24 points after three quarters
Haddie Chambless paced Christian Heritage with 15 points, and Faith Humphrey scored 11 points. Mary Kate Humphrey scored seven, while Anna Humphrey, Emily Idom and Emily Tejada all chipped in six points apiece.
Under first-year head coach Frank Pinson, a former basketball standout at Dalton High, Christian Heritage is off to a 2-0 start to the season, with both wins over Class 6A competition.
The Lions play at Fannin County at 6 tonight.
