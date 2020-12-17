Christian Heritage girls come up short against Pickens

Girls
Pickens 54, Christian Heritage 49
Christian Heritage (4-2) was edged by Pickens (5-2) in a holiday tournament held at Chickamauga's Gordon Lee High School Thursday night.
Faith Humphrey led the way for Christian Heritage with 20 points. Haddie Chambless also scored 13 points.
Christian Heritage is back in action tonight, when they'll play Heritage at Gordon Lee at 5:30 p.m.
After that, the Lady Lions are off until resuming their schedule after a Christmas break. They'll play Ridgeland on Jan. 9, then open Region 7-A Private play at Rome's Darlington School on Jan. 12.
