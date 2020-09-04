Christian Heritage leads early, but falls to Fellowship

Christian Heritage started off its season with a back-and-forth loss, falling on the road to Fellowship Christian 43-21.
The Lions (0-1) scored the first 14 points of the game, then only allowed Fellowship (1-0), a semifinalist in last year’s Class A Private playoffs, a safety in the opening two quarters, giving Christian Heritage a 14-2 halftime lead.
“We just ran out of gas in the second half,” Christian Heritage head coach Jay Poag said.
In the second half, the Paladins of Fellowship Christian came alive. Fellowship Christian scored three unanswered third-quarter touchdowns to take a 23-14 lead over Christian Heritage before the Lions responded. Three more fourth quarter touchdowns for the Paladins, including a 90-yard interception return with 3:20 left, moved Fellowship past Christian Heritage.
“I’m proud of our effort, but we made too many mistakes to beat a good team like Fellowship,” Poag said.
Christian Heritage travels to Fairburn next Friday, where the Lions will face Landmark Christian at 7:30 p.m.
