The Friday night football game between Christian Heritage School and Mount Paran Christian School was canceled.
Kennesaw's Mount Paran asked that the game be canceled due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Christian Heritage head coach Jay Poag said Friday.
The game will not be rescheduled. Since it is a Region 7-A Private matchup, will count as a forfeit for Mount Paran and go down as a win for Christian Heritage. According to Georgia High School Association rules, a game that is canceled due to COVID-19 will be considered a "no-contest", but individual regions, can decide to count cancellations of region games as forfeits.
Christian Heritage (8-1, 3-0 Region 7-A Private) has a bye next Friday before they'll conclude the regular season against North Cobb Christian at home on Nov. 20. The Lions can clinch the region championship and its top seed in the state playoffs with a win.
Friday's cancelation is the second time a Lion game was canceled due to COVID-19 related issues. Lakeway Christian, of Morristown, Tennessee, canceled a game scheduled for Oct. 2, and that game also counts as a win for the Lions due to Tennessee rules.
Southeast Whitfield also canceled its last two games due to COVID-19, and Coahulla Creek had to reschedule games after postponing for two straight weeks earlier in the season due to the virus.
