A coach who has plenty of experience facing the Christian Heritage School boys basketball team in recent years will now take charge of Christian Heritage’s girls basketball program.
Christian Heritage announced Friday the naming of Greg Phillips, the boys coach at Mount Paran Christian, as the new head coach of the varsity girls basketball program.
Phillips had been at Kennesaw’s Mount Paran, a Region 7-A Private opponent of Christian Heritage since 2012, serving as head coach for the last seven seasons.
“It’s my goal to build each year and get better and better,” Phillips said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be able to invest in these kids and get the most out of them on and off the court.”
Phillips replaces Frank Pinson, a Dalton native and Dalton High School graduate, after Pinson spent two years on the job.
Pinson led Christian Heritage to a 14-11 season and a Sweet 16 appearance in year one, but an exodus of graduating talent left the Lady Lions with an inexperienced roster in 2021-22, and Christian Heritage finished 0-19.
“You’re going to have ups and downs,” Phillips said. “We want to establish a positive and healthy culture, one that is all about building relationships and growing as people as players.”
Phillips spent time coaching at his alma mater, Rome’s Darlington, before moving to Mount Paran in 2012. His new job will be his first varsity coaching girls basketball coaching job.
Christian Heritage boys coach Tyler Watkins has seen Phillips coach up close several times with the two schools sharing a region.
“Tyler and I have become good friends over the last few years,” Phillips said. “They always put a good group of kids on the floor that compete the right way. Knowing him and knowing that — and all the wonderful things he’s said about the school — solidified the confidence we had.”
“I have witnessed first-hand how hard Greg’s teams play and compete, and he prepares his athletes extremely well to perform in any capacity they are given,” Watkins said in an announcement by the school released Friday. “Greg will do a fantastic job building the culture of the program. He possesses both energy and passion, and his commitment to excellence both on and off the court is exactly what we need at CHS.”
Phillips will also serve as an assistant athletic director for the school, under athletic director of operations Chad Jordan and Hal Lamb, the athletic director of development.
“I am very excited about the hiring of Greg Phillips,” Lamb said in the announcement. “I believe he is the perfect fit to lead our girls basketball program and is a man of strong character who does a tremendous job of coaching basketball.”
Phillips played collegiately at Piedmont College after his 2006 graduation from Darlington before graduating from Shorter College. He and his wife, Briana, have two daughters, Kennedy and Lily.
“It’s an opportunity to start something new,” Phillips said. “It has the same mission that I want instilled in my kids and my family in a Christ-centered environment.”
