Christian Heritage rallies from early deficit to win 27-10, earn third seed in region

Christian Heritage School (4-6, 3-3 Region 7-A Private) fell into a 10-0 hole Friday night on the road against North Cobb Christian (3-7, 1-3 Region 7-A Private), but the Lions rallied for 27 straight points to close the regular season with a win and earn the third seed in Region 7-A Private for the playoffs.
The Lions travel in the first round to Norcross to play Wesleyan on Saturday, Nov. 14. North Cobb, after finishing as the fourth seed in the region, plays Holy Innocents.
The 10-0 first-quarter deficit Friday night was gone by the early second quarter.
Lion quarterback Christian Thomas hit Solomon Locke for a 36-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to cut it to 10-7, then Thomas found Sam Wooten for a five-yard score to put Christian Heritage up 13-10.
That score stood at halftime as the Lion defense clamped down. Christian Heritage pulled away in the second half with two Eli Thomason rushing scores.
The first was an 11-yard run that capped a nine-minute drive to open the half. Then, in the fourth, Locke broke loose for a 60-yard run, and Thomason finished the drive with a 17-yard score.
The Lions rallied to make the playoffs in 2021 despite a 1-4 start to the season. The two region losses for Christian Heritage came either with a last minute go-ahead score (Darlington) or an overtime defeat (Mount Paran Christian).
The first-round game for Christian Heritage has been bumped to Saturday because of an officiating crews shortage. The Lions played Wesleyan in the 2019 playoffs, falling 34-13.
