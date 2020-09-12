Christian Heritage School (1-1) rebounded in a big way after a season-opening defeat, shutting out Landmark Christian (0-2) on the road in Fairburn 45-0 Friday night.
After a week one 43-21 loss to Fellowship Christian, the Lion defense shut down the Landmark attack.
"Our defense swarmed all night,” Christian Heritage head coach Jay Poag said. “We’re excited about the shutout.”
On the offensive side, Gage Leonard and Solomon Locke both rushed for more than 100 yards, with Leonard tallying three touchdowns and Locke finding the end zone once.
Lion quarterback Christian Thomas only threw four passes, completing them all for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those scores went to Evan Lester, who caught three passes for 120 yards.
Kicker Josh Paniagua hit a 37-yard field goal, his first career make.
Christian Heritage continues its three-game road stretch to begin the season next week, when the Lions travel to play Villa Rica Friday at 7:30 p.m. Christian Heritage opens its home slate Sept. 25 against Heritage.
