Christian Heritage scores first, but the Lions can't find the end zone again in 20-7 defeat

After a 1-3 start to the season, Christian Heritage School (1-4, 0-0 Region 7-A Private) traveled to Johns Creek to face Mount Pisgah Christian (2-3, 0-1 Region 6-A Private) Friday night after an off week.

The Lions scored first, but Mount Pisgah scored the final 20 to hand Christian Heritage a 20-7 loss, the fourth in five games to open the season for Christian Heritage.

Ashton Blackwell opened the scoring with a 20-yard first-quarter rushing touchdown to put the Lions ahead, but that would be the last time Christian Heritage could manage any points.

Mount Pisgah's Jack Cendoya answered with a five-yard rushing touchdown to knot the game at seven at the end of the first quarter.

Late in the second quarter, Christian Heritage was trying to make a play before the half when Mount Pisgah made one instead. An interception returned for a touchdown put the Lions behind 14-7 at the break.

Mount Pisgah added two field goals in the second half as the Patriot defense held Christian Heritage off the board.

On Friday, Christian Heritage plays its last tune-up game prior to the start of Region 7-A Private play. The Lions travel to Morristown, Tennessee, to play Lakeway Christian Academy.

