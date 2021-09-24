Christian Heritage scores first, but the Lions can't find the end zone again in 20-7 defeat

After a 1-3 start to the season, Christian Heritage School (1-4, 0-0 Region 7-A Private) traveled to Johns Creek to face Mount Pisgah Christian (2-3, 0-1 Region 6-A Private) Friday night after an off week.
The Lions scored first, but Mount Pisgah scored the final 20 to hand Christian Heritage a 20-7 loss, the fourth in five games to open the season for Christian Heritage.
Ashton Blackwell opened the scoring with a 20-yard first-quarter rushing touchdown to put the Lions ahead, but that would be the last time Christian Heritage could manage any points.
Mount Pisgah's Jack Cendoya answered with a five-yard rushing touchdown to knot the game at seven at the end of the first quarter.
Late in the second quarter, Christian Heritage was trying to make a play before the half when Mount Pisgah made one instead. An interception returned for a touchdown put the Lions behind 14-7 at the break.
Mount Pisgah added two field goals in the second half as the Patriot defense held Christian Heritage off the board.
On Friday, Christian Heritage plays its last tune-up game prior to the start of Region 7-A Private play. The Lions travel to Morristown, Tennessee, to play Lakeway Christian Academy.
